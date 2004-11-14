Buds For Life

2004

This story follows four friends transplanted from New York to Los Angeles to follow thier acting dreams. The four get distracted in four very different ways but all involve women. From obsession with the unreal to the older and wiser woman, to the how many beautiful ladies can their be in this town, and lets not forget the focus on will she ever come back to me syndrome. Trials and tribulations occur between their friendship and their relationships with very different women in this romantic comedy Written by Ellen N English