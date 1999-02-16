1999

Buena Vista Social Club

  • Documentary
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 16th, 1999

Studio

Road Movies Filmproduktion

In this fascinating Oscar-nominated documentary, American guitarist Ry Cooder brings together a group of legendary Cuban folk musicians (some in their 90s) to record a Grammy-winning CD in their native city of Havana. The result is a spectacular compilation of concert footage from the group's gigs in Amsterdam and New York City's famed Carnegie Hall, with director Wim Wenders capturing not only the music -- but also the musicians' life stories.

Cast

Eliades Ochoahimself
Ry Cooderhimself
Joachim Cooderhimself
Ibrahim Ferrerhimself
Omara Portuondoherself
Rubén Gonzálezhimself

