Buena Vista Social Club

In this fascinating Oscar-nominated documentary, American guitarist Ry Cooder brings together a group of legendary Cuban folk musicians (some in their 90s) to record a Grammy-winning CD in their native city of Havana. The result is a spectacular compilation of concert footage from the group's gigs in Amsterdam and New York City's famed Carnegie Hall, with director Wim Wenders capturing not only the music -- but also the musicians' life stories.
|Eliades Ochoa
|himself
|Ry Cooder
|himself
|Joachim Cooder
|himself
|Ibrahim Ferrer
|himself
|Omara Portuondo
|herself
|Rubén González
|himself
