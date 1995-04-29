1995

Buffalo Girls

  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 29th, 1995

Studio

Not Available

Wild. Untamed. Legendary. In this made-for-tv movie, Buffalo Girls celebrates the bold escapades of tough-talking Calamity Jane Canary and her illustrious cohorts. It's the waning days of the Wild West and Jane, the rough 'n' rugged cowgirl, is searching not only for her long-lost daughter, but the Wild West she once knew. Jane traverses plains, mountains and continents until she finally discovers the answer to her problems: Dora, the vivacious, gold-hearted madam who's been her one true friend all along.

Cast

Melanie GriffithDora DuFran
Gabriel ByrneTeddy Blue
Peter CoyoteBuffalo Bill Cody
Jack PalanceBartle Bone
Liev SchreiberOgden
Reba McEntireAnnie Oakley

Images