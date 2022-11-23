Not Available

From the creators that brought you the movie ‘2Eleven’, Mula Films presents to you another classic Detroit blockbuster. In the soon to be released film, “Buffed Up”, the plot consist of a group of three college students on a mission to attain one thing… a pair of Cartier frames. With little knowledge on how to get their hands on the glasses, the group of college students are eventually forced to steal, hustle up the money, and even snatch the costly eyewear which leads them into a world of trouble. The directors of this “hood comedy” have collectively recruited a handful of stars and Detroit legends alike, such as IceWear Vezzo, KC Clark, DJ BJ, Kash Doll and more to headline this film.