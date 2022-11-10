Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Not Available

Blonde, bouncy Buffy is your typical high school cheerleader-- her goal is to "marry Christian Slater and die" and nothing gets in her way when it's time to shop. But all that changes when a strange man informs her she's been chosen by fate to kill vampires. With the help of a romantic rebel, Buffy is soon spending school nights protecting L.A. from Lothos, the Vampire King, his sidekick. Lefty and their determined gang of bloodsuckers. It's everything you'd expect from a teen queen in the Valley.