Bufones de la risastencia

On carnival night, a coven of Jesters emerges from the shadows. They come to make you uncomfortable, to cause chaos, to turn the world upside down. They come to show you the beauty that hides the ugly, and the ugliness that nests in what you accept as beautiful. Their weapons are laughter, satire, the grotesque, sarcasm... They come to wake you up, to reveal what you are trying to hide, to question your ideal world, alone, so alone, to awaken consciences. And when you think that the carnival ended, in the least expected moment, there, in front of you, as real as you, is the Jester laughing in your face.