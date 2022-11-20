Not Available

Bugarach. Nothing ever really happens in this bucolic village in Southern France at the base of the mountain that gives it its name. But the villagers' peace and quiet vanishes when the news story circulates around the globe like a viral video that this close-knit community of 194 inhabitants will be the only place on the planet to survive the December 21st apocalypse foretold by the Mayans. 'Bugarach' dives deep into the subject of the apocalypse to reflect on the fears and coping strategies of humankind in times of deep material and spiritual crisis in the Western world.