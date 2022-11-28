Bugarski san

Not Available

Like many other seniors in Germany, Petra receives terribly low retirement which makes her very poor. After paying rent and utilities, she is left with about 100 euros a month for food and other expenses, of which she barely survives in such an expensive city as Hamburg. Petra refuses to accept such circumstances. She belongs to a new generation of seniors, who do not feel that life should be over just because you are growing old. She decides to leave everything in Germany behind and move far away, to Eastern Europe looking for a better life.