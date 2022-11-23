Bugatti Chiron: Perfecting Perfection

Not Available

Follow the Bugatti car company as they attempt to create a follow-up to their record-breaking supercar, the Veyron. Upon its release in 2005, the Veyron instantly became famous for being both the fastest production supercar ever, as well as the most expensive. However, ten years later many other cars have begun to threaten the Veyron's legacy, and so Bugatti now is attempting to create an even better supercar. The program follows the Bugatti team as they overcome various engineering and design hurdles and take the new car through a series of rigorous tests in order to achieve their goal and surpass the Veyron's legacy.