Bugs Bunny's Bustin' Out All Over

Not Available

Three all-new cartoons from animation legend Chuck Jones showcase Bugs Bunny and some of Jones' most famous characters. Springtime has arrived and stirred the birds, the bees and Bugs Bunny -- the time when an infant Elmer Fudd chased a youthful Bugs with his popgun, waiting for the start of "wabbit season"; when Bugs was held captive by Marvin Martian (in "Spaced Out Bunny"); and when, after 30 years of chases, Wile E. Coyote finally caught the Road Runner (in "Soup or Sonic").