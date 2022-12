Not Available

Duck the halls with Porky and Daffy as they travel to the North Pole on a mission to save Christmas. Don't miss out on all the holiday sales when Granny and Tweety go hunting for deal. It's the ultimate cold war when a snowball fight quickly escalates between feuding neighbors Bugs Bunny and Elmer Fudd. Along with other favorites like Taz, Wile E. Coyote and Road Runner, let the Looney Tunes jumpstart your holiday season celebration.