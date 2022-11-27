Not Available

This hare-raising video treat contains 2 Bugs Bunny Specials, 1992's Bugs Bunny's Creature Features and 1978's Bugs Bunny's Howl-oween Special. The haunting hilarity begins as unearthly carrot-pods turn Bugs' adversaries into (yikes!) nice guys, and Daffy Duck takes turns spook-busting and crooning at a truly monstrous nightclub. The gleeful ghoulery continues as Bugs and company tangle with the wacky magic of Witch Hazel -- and our Looney Tunes heroes are zapped into a mixed-up menagerie of odd-ball monsters! So get into the spirit with scares to spare as our Halloween hare presents BUGS BUNNY'S HALLOWEEN HIJINKS!