1991

Bugsy

  • Drama
  • Crime

Release Date

December 9th, 1991

Studio

Baltimore Pictures

New York gangster Ben 'Bugsy' Siegel takes a brief business trip to Los Angeles. A sharp-dressing womanizer with a foul temper, Siegel doesn't hesitate to kill or maim anyone crossing him. In L.A. the life, the movies, and most of all strong-willed Virginia Hill detain him while his family wait back home. Then a trip to a run-down gambling joint at a spot in the desert known as Las Vegas gives him his big idea.

Cast

Warren BeattyBen 'Bugsy' Siegel
Annette BeningVirginia Hill
Harvey KeitelMickey Cohen
Ben KingsleyMeyer Lansky
Elliott GouldHarry Greenberg
Joe MantegnaGeorge Raft

