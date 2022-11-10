1976

Bugsy Malone

  • Drama
  • Action
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 11th, 1976

Studio

Goodtimes Enterprises

A pint-sized cast illuminates this musical that is unlike any other ever made. Set in 1929 New York City, Bugsy Malone captures a flashy world of would-be hoodlums, showgirls, and dreamers - all played by child actors! As Tallulah, the sassy girlfriend of the owner of Fat Sam's Grand Slam Speakeasy, future superstar Jodie Foster dances and sings her way into our hearts.

Cast

Scott BaioBugsy Malone
Jodie FosterTallulah
Florrie DuggerBlousey
John CassisiFat Sam
Martin LevDandy Dan
Paul MurphyLeroy Smith

