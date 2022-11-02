Not Available

An absurdist semi-mockumentary about a misfit on a moped who wants to launch a mobile disco in the Scottish Highlands, "Build a Ship, Sail to Sadness" won't be pedaling into 'plexes anytime soon, but this film-school grad project does rep an arresting debut for British-based German helmer Laurin Federlein. Shot on the antiquated Hi-8 video format with color and contrast turned up to 11, pic prevails for those responsive to its loopy rhythms on a knockout one-man show by thesp Magnus Aronson. Audience-divider is a fest natural, and cult status is on the cards.