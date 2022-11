Not Available

Film “Archive Building” the product of a three month research trip to Warsaw focusing on the contemporary past. In his research, he explored archives to collect slogans from protest movements and demonstrations from the key year 1968 right up until the present. The film records the process of hanging these slogans, each written on a separate piece of card, on a web of red string, like so much encumbering washing, around the space of the flat in which he lived in Warsaw.