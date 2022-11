Not Available

David Macaulay hosts this documentary about the amazing stories behind some of the world's most impressive skyscrapers. The program examines the history, building techniques, builders and little-known facts about medieval Italian towers, the Eiffel Tower, France's Gothic cathedrals, the Empire State Building, Malaysia's Petronas Tower and Japan's future "supertower." Also revealed are facts about the Citicorp building's disastrous design flaws.