Building Brick is the Behind the Scenes documentary for the film Brick (2006). Brick was written and directed by Rian Johnson in San Clemente, CA in 2003. The film stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Nora Zehetner, Lucas Haas, Noah Segan Building Brick was filmed and edited by L Jean Schwartz (Disclaimer: I shot most of this footage when I was 17 with my family camcorder, edited it when I was 19, and this is not a very high res version, but it has only been available on the German DVD so I wanted a way that my friends could see it) Also, I am endlessly immensely grateful to Rian Johnson for giving me the opportunity to be part of Brick.