Building No. 13

Saleh inherits a building after the death of his uncle, he is surprised to find out that tenants living in the building are suffering from different kind of problems caused by his late uncle especially the high rent that he used to collect from them which is higher than the amount agreed on in the contract. Saleh gets an offer from a rich man who wants to buy the building by any price but Saleh refuses that causes the rich man to ask one of his men to do the job of scaring the tenants so they would leave the building.