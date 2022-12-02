Not Available

BUILT TOUGH is the Most Important Raging Stallion movie of 2012, featuring the Raging Stallion debuts of superstar Zeb Atlas and Falcon's most popular Exclusive, Landon Conrad. These two mega-stars are joined by a cast of great Exclusives, including Tom Wolfe, Jason Michaels, and Micah Brandt and fan favorites Morgan Black and Billy Berlin. When you mix all these studs together with Award-Winning Director Chris Ward behind the camera, you have the formula for one of the best fuck flicks of the year. This movie cannot be missed-the only drawback is that your cock is going to be sore for weeks!