Bujang is a village boy who is always bullied by the slaves of evil. In one day, it was announced that a martial arts tournament to be held in the village. Bujang register himself to play, but the village children make fun of him. Bujang upset because he always despised went to see a martial arts teacher. At first martial arts teacher would not accept Bujang but after much persuasion, he began teaching martial arts teacher Bujang ways to learn martial arts so unusual.