Bujang Terlajak

"Bujang Telajak" tells the story of three best friends, played by Saiful, Nabil dan Johan, who fall in love with the same girl, named Puteri (Fazura) and end up competing with each other. The three of them are actually professional magicians, who met Puteri while filming for a commercial. The three friends decide to follow Puteri to learn more about her, only to discover that she is also a kindergarten teacher and part-time model. In order to get closer to Puteri, Saiful turns to her blind father, Haji Hashim (Mustapha Kamal) hoping to hear her secrets from him. To his surprise, Saiful is told by Hashim that Puteri longs to marry with someone who is handicapped, as she believes that it is the only way that she will obtain true love like her mother. And so begins the disguise of the three friends as disabled individuals in order to win Puteri's heart, including sabotaging each other. Who will triumph in this comedic love story?