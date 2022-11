Not Available

Bujjigadu is a 2008 Telugu language film directed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by K. S. Rama Rao. Prabhas plays the lead role, with Trisha Krishnan and Sanjana playing the heroines.The film has been dubbed into Tamil as Kumaran Rajini Rasigan. This movie is dubbed in Hindi as Deewar-Man of Power.