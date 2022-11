Not Available

Dancehall reggae star Buju Banton began his career as a lightning rod for controversy, his lyrics emphasizing sex and violence. This live performance captures Banton before he converted to Rastafarianism, with a raw sound and unapologetic attitude. Joined by fellow musicians Wayne Wonder, Super Beagle, the Sagittarius Band and DJ Waggy T, the Jamaican artist performs some of his earliest hits, such as "Batty Rider" and "Love Me Brownin'."