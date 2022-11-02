Not Available

Bukak Api was made to heighten HIV/AIDS awareness amongst the sex-worker community in Chow Kit, Kuala Lumpur, portraying the subculture as honestly as possible. The film was a community effort which brought together various agencies, residents, brothel owners, sex-workers, film students and production houses in support of the need for community-friendly information. It is an example of Pink Triangle Malaysia's working approach of community development for HIV/AIDS education, support and care. Bukak Api or "to open fire" is street lingo among sex-workers to mean "to have sex with a client".