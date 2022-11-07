Bukas Uulan Ng Bala

Not Available

Elias goes home to his province for the town fiesta, expecting a festive reunion with his family. A tragedy awaits instead. His parents are dead, their house is burned and their land is appropriated by the influential Exequiel. Elias also learns he is alone in his quest for justice as the rest of his townmates fear Exequiel's wrath. Exequiel also holds Elias' sister Lerma hostage. But the odds do not scare Elias. He knows he has justice on his side and he is determined to make Exequiel pay for his crimes.