The film is set in a Russian province.The film is based on the story of Victor. He used to be an exemplary family man.. But the craving for alcohol addiction broke his fate. Now a happy life for him is in the past. But once Victor collects his will in a fist and decides that it's time to start living again unless it comes too late. To start a hard way of personal revival the man begins with recovering of a generic source which has been abandoned by his fault.