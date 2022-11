Not Available

When her sister Melati gets kidnapped by a human trafficking syndicate in Malaysia, Bulan, a trainee in an Indonesian special forces team, embarks on a mission to save her. She is helped by an e-hailing driver, Haris, when she has to go up against a pimp, Agus, and his boss, Ricky. Things turn complicated when Bulan and Haris must evade the assassin hired by Ricky to kill them.