Suh Jung-hwan is the head of marketing at a cosmetics company. A year ago, masked robbers raped his wife, Oh Hye-ryung, in front of him. Hye-ryung lives in torment from the memories. Jung-hwan tries to overcome this through his great love for his wife but they're not able to reclaim a normal sex life. Jung-hwan meets a woman named Noh Sung-ah. She is hot for him but Jung-hwan works desperately to stay true to his poor wife. Jang-suk, a young man who likes Sung-ah, decides to go after Hye-ryung after losing Sung-ah. His intentions are money. Ultimately, there is infidelity at the end of Jang-suk's knife and the adulterers fall. Jang-suk also falls to the knife that he himself holds.