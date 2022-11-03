Bull and Sand

Not Available

Adonis, the King of Bullomania's personal chauffeur, is in love with Princess Ernestine, the King's daughter. To win her heart, he accepts to fight bulls at the bullfighting school. But the princess is also courted by Manuel Risotto, a famous toreador who kidnaps her. The King chases after him in a car driven by Adonis. Unfortunately, the chauffeur lets Risotto run away. In a rage, the King condemns Adonis to the death penalty. But it is without counting a scientist who has invented a rocket, his assistant who falls down in the yard of Adonis's prison, a great escape featuring Adonis and the assistant disguised as bulls, a second abduction of the Princess - but, this time for the just cause of love -, a wild chase and a final flight to another planet!