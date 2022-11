Not Available

Casper, the Friendly Ghost, travels south of the border down Mexico way. He comes upon a baby bull, who is attempting to imitate his father, a hero of the bull-ring. Casper trains the calf in the art of bull-fighting. When papa bull becomes incapacitated in the bull-ring and is in danger of being killed by the matador, the son, with Casper's help, charges into the ring and bests the bullfighter.