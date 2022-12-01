Not Available

Tony Cameron is a real knockout! In this video he spends a long hot summer with a friend to help run an all-male gymnasium. Men tangle with men to untangle shoe strings and undo their partners' gear. Black-and-white boxing footage of James connects the scenes and lends a Raging Bull feeling to this tape. Narration between scenes provides a loose plot connection for otherwise disconnected loops. Sex is more than adequate to satisfy and sizzles in places - especially in the Bishop scenes.