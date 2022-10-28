Not Available

Quick cash, fake diamonds, and a triple-cross... When an out of work Gulf War vet (Leo) is offered some quick cash as a bodyguard, he jumps at the chance. His job is to escort a diamond courier from the airport to a large wholesaler in L.A. ...simple enough. Unfortunately for Leo, the security boss (Sal) who hired him plans to steal the diamonds. Add two corrupt detectives and a disgruntled ex-jeweler all looking for the stones, Leo and company soon have nowhere to turn. Bad turns to worse when the "diamonds" turn out to be fake...and everyone wants what Leo doesn't have.