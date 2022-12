Not Available

College athlete Jimmy Brent is sent to Wyoming by his wealthy uncle John Morton, who has promised him $50,000 if he beats up Bob Phillips, who was once Morton's rival for Mary Allen. Jimmy finds Phillips, but when he falls in love with Phillips' daughter Gloria, he starts to think twice about performing his "job" for Uncle John. Matters are further complicated when a ranch hand tricks Phillips into thinking that Jimmy is the head of a gang of rustlers.