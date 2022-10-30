Not Available

Bulldog Drummond Strikes Back

  • Action
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

20th Century Pictures

Algy, Bulldog Drummond's right-hand-man, is getting married. Bulldog attends; on the way home, in the fog, he enters the (apparently deserted) mansion of Prince Achmed in search of a phone. He finds none, but he does find a body - which disappears when he summons a bobby. Bodies keep disappearing as Drummond keeps summoning the authorities, particularly his long-suffering upstairs neighbor, Captain Nielsen; the ever faithful Algy also finds his wedding night disrupted by, among other things, some emergency code-breaking. And of course, there's a beautiful woman there's always a beautiful woman in this case, Gwen, who turns out to be the daughter of the dead man who started all this.

Cast

Ronald ColmanCapt. Hugh 'Bulldog' Drummond
Loretta YoungLola Field
C. Aubrey SmithCapt. Reginald Neilsen / Colonel
Una MerkelGwen
Warner OlandPrince Achmed
E.E. CliveLondon Bobbie

