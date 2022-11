Not Available

Heckel and Jeckel are in Mexico and selling real-hot hot-tamales at the bullfight arena. When their customers are burned up after eating the tamales, the arena manager tries to throw the talking-magpies out but, in attempting to escape the wrath of the manager, the find themselves trapped in the ring with a ferocious bull. The only recourse is to fight the bull, albeit in many unorthodox ways.