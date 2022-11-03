Bulle bare bor her

Not Available

Bulle lives in the same apartment building as Tona, but is different from the others at school. He just doesn't fit in. The rules are strict as to what is cool and what is not, and make little room for variation or individuality. At least that is what Tona believes. After a while she feels that she has to drop Bulle as a friend in order to be accepted by the in-group. When forced to take sides she betrays Bulle. This is a film about how difficult things can be when you want to be liked, but don't have the strength of character to say what you mean. Written by Anonymous