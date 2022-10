Not Available

Bullet for my valentine play the AM ring festival in 2010, with a collection of hits from their best selling albums. The set list includes : 01. Introduction 02. Your Betrayal 03. Fever 04. Waking The Demon 05. All These Things I Hate 06. Tears Don't Fall 07. 4 Words To Choke Upon 08. The Last Fight 09. Scream Aim Fire 10. Begging For Mercy 11. Hand Of Blood 12. Alone