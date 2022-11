Not Available

Bullet For My Valentine “The Poison - Live At Brixton” is finally now ready for release from the 30th October. It was one of the first ‘were you actually there’ live moments of 2006, an amazing start to an amazing year for Bullet for my Valentine, headlining the Kerrang XXV Tour and playing the sold out show to over 4,000 people at London’s legendary Brixton Academy on January 28, 2006. (Letssingit.com)