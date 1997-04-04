1997

Bullet to Beijing

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 4th, 1997

Studio

Harry Palmer Productions

When long-time British agent Harry Palmer loses his job because the Cold War is over, he's promptly approached by a Russian bossman, Alex. In St. Petersburg Alex tells Harry of his plan for Russia's future, which is threatened because a deadly biochemical weapon called the Red Death has been stolen from him. He'll pay Harry handsomely to retrieve it. An ex-spy friend tips Harry off that it's being sent to Beijing by train, aboard which we begin to learn whose side everyone's really on.

Cast

Michael CaineHarry Palmer
Jason ConneryNikolai 'Nick' Petrov
Mia SaraNatasha Gradetsky
Michael GambonAlexei
Michael SarrazinCraig
Helena MichellHenrietta

