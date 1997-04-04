Bullet to Beijing

When long-time British agent Harry Palmer loses his job because the Cold War is over, he's promptly approached by a Russian bossman, Alex. In St. Petersburg Alex tells Harry of his plan for Russia's future, which is threatened because a deadly biochemical weapon called the Red Death has been stolen from him. He'll pay Harry handsomely to retrieve it. An ex-spy friend tips Harry off that it's being sent to Beijing by train, aboard which we begin to learn whose side everyone's really on.
|Michael Caine
|Harry Palmer
|Jason Connery
|Nikolai 'Nick' Petrov
|Mia Sara
|Natasha Gradetsky
|Michael Gambon
|Alexei
|Michael Sarrazin
|Craig
|Helena Michell
|Henrietta
View Full Cast >