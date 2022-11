Not Available

Collection of 4 independent short films. "Ten Take", "When Strangers Meet", "On the Beach" and "Houseboat". "Take Ten" was originally released in 1975 under the title "On the Farm". "When Strangers Meet" was originally released in 1979 under the title "The Happy Hiker". "On the Beach" was originally released in 1975 under the title "Dune Fox". "Houseboat" was originally released in 1979 under the title "Below the Bayou".