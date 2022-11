Not Available

Collection of 4 independent short films. "Satisfaction", "The Basement", "Pool Party" and "In and Out". "Satisfaction" was originally released in 1979 under the title "Bull Dozier". "The Basement" was originally released in 1980 under the title "The Super". "Pool Party" was originally released in 1977 under the title "Pool Piece". "In and Out" was originally released in 1979 under the title "Full Circle".