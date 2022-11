Not Available

Contains 4 independent short films; "Alone at Last", "Country Capers", Hit the Deck" and "Garden Party". "Alone at Last" was originally released in 1977 under the title "Unexpected". "Country Capers" was originally released in 1980 under the title "Yard Birds". "Hit the Deck" was originally released in 1979 under the title "Blues in the Afternoon".