Contains 4 independent short films; "Leatherman", "Bruno & Will", "The Boys in the Back Room" and "Dunes". "Leatherman" was originally released in 1981 under the title "Branch Lester". "Bruno & Will" was originally released in 1976 under the title "Sunstruck". "The Boys in the Back Room" was originally released in 1981 under the title "Box Lunch". "Dunes" was originally released in 1976 under the title "Jogging".