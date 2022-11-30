Bullet Videopac 7

Not Available

Contains 5 independent short films; "Young Man with a Horn", "Good Neighbors", "Pier Pals", "Closeup" and "The Man". "Young Man with a Horn" was originally released in 1980 under the title "Todd Brocke". "Good Neighbors" was originally released in 1977 under the title "Special Handling". "Pier Pals" was originally released in 1979 under the title "Bedtime Story". "Closeup" was originally released in 1980 under the title "Up Tight". "The Man" was originally released in 1976 under the title "Anatomy of an Idol".