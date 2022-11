Not Available

Contains 4 independent short films; "Black Steel", Three's Company", The Genie" and "Laid Back". "Black Steel" was originally released in 1976 under the title "The Premiere of Tom". "Three's Company" was originally released in 1981 under the title "Coming Attractions". "The Genie" was originally released in 1978 under the title "The Thai Bird". "Laid Back" was originally released in 1978 under the title "Lovers".