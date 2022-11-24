Bulletfighter

Not Available

When the LAPD fails to capture the killer of a beautiful foreign exchange student whose naked body was found brutalized and drenched in blood, the girl's enraged father enlists the aid of a close friend and former police detective to conduct his own investigation in a brutal murder mystery from director Rogelio Fojo. Upon arriving in Los Angeles to gather clues and catch the killer, seasoned detective Max finds his investigation quickly leading down a dark path of drugs, gang violence, and police corruption. There's much more to this murder than meets the eye though, and the closer Max gets to the truth, the greater the chance becomes that he will meet as grim a fate in this vicious city of murder and deceit.