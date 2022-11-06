Bullets Don't Come Back

Not Available

From a tragic misunderstanding, the farmer Stathis Karatasos (Angelos Antonopoulos) is accused as the leader of a notorious gang. He manages to escape just before getting executed and the law enforcement starts chasing him. Even the bandits are looking to find him, believing that he has the loot of the robbery in his possession. In addition, another prisoner called Tsakos (Kostas Kazakos) tries to locate him and bring him back dead or alive, in order to ensure the freedom promised to him by the police.