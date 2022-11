Not Available

A nameless scavenger finds a body in the swamp. Moss is set on fire. The horror of being alive leads to a loving embrace. We might be seeing the beginning of a new life or we might be seeing a nightmare that endlessly repeats itself. This dark fairy tale is a relic of Southern filmmaking from the 1990s. Originally filmed in glorious black & white 16mm, deep in the Louisiana swamp, “Bullfrogs” was recently unearthed, given an original score, and completed for the first time.