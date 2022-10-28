1986

Bullies

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

August 28th, 1986

Studio

Simcom Limited

When the peaceful Morris family move to a small town and buy the town grocery store, they run afoul of the Cullen family. The Cullen's have been bullying the town's folk for years, and now they are harassing the Morris family every chance they get. Matt meanwhile meets and starts seeing a lot of Becky who also likes him. Unfortunately her last name is Cullen, and when the rest of the family finds out about their relationship, they decide to get even, and their harassment is elevated to vicious assault.

Cast

Olivia d'AboBecky Cullen
Janet-Laine GreenJenny Morris
Dehl BertiWill Crow
Bernie CoulsonJimmy Cullen
Adrien DorvalJudd Cullen
William NunnJonah Cullen

